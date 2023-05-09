Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
    • Home » India » Bengaluru Rain: Parts of City See Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls; Rainfall Likely to Continue Till May 11

    Bengaluru Rain: Parts of City See Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls; Rainfall Likely to Continue Till May 11

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Bengaluru till May 11

    Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:27 IST

    Bengaluru, India

    Some parts of Bengaluru were inundated after heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/@MsMayaSharma)
    Some parts of Bengaluru were inundated after heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/@MsMayaSharma)

    Parts of Karnataka’s Bengaluru were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the city on Monday and Tuesday, leading to traffic snarls and leaving several low-lying areas submerged.

    Traffic congestions were reported at some key roads such as Bannerghatta Road, Layout, Shanthinagar, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Lakkasandra, Outer Ring Road, and Kanakapura Road as vehicles reportedly got stuck in knee-deep water after heavy rainfall.

    The south and the central parts of Bengaluru received heavy rain, with maximum downpour seen at the south zone and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

    Netizens even took to social media to share how parts of Bengaluru were waterlogged after the downpour.

    An empty house reportedly collapsed in Veerabhadranagar area of South Bengaluru, damaging three cars parked near it, a Times Now report said.

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Bengaluru till May 11. The weather department said widespread moderate rains with isolated heavy rains/thundershowers is expected over over the BBMP area till May 11 at least.

    first published: May 09, 2023, 08:25 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 08:27 IST
