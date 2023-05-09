Bengaluru Rain: Parts of City See Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls; Rainfall Likely to Continue Till May 11

Parts of Karnataka’s Bengaluru were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the city on Monday and Tuesday, leading to traffic snarls and leaving several low-lying areas submerged.

Traffic congestions were reported at some key roads such as Bannerghatta Road, Layout, Shanthinagar, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Lakkasandra, Outer Ring Road, and Kanakapura Road as vehicles reportedly got stuck in knee-deep water after heavy rainfall.

The south and the central parts of Bengaluru received heavy rain, with maximum downpour seen at the south zone and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Netizens even took to social media to share how parts of Bengaluru were waterlogged after the downpour.

Advertisement

An empty house reportedly collapsed in Veerabhadranagar area of South Bengaluru, damaging three cars parked near it, a Times Now report said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Bengaluru till May 11. The weather department said widespread moderate rains with isolated heavy rains/thundershowers is expected over over the BBMP area till May 11 at least.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here