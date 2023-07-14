Bengaluru Road Rage: Men On Two Wheelers Tail Car, Assault Passengers; 3 Arrested | On Cam

In a shocking incident in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, a group of men on two-wheelers assaulted individuals traveling in a car after a minor altercation on the road. The incident took place in Varthur after the driver of the car reportedly honked to signal the bikers to clear the road, as they were obstructing the vehicle’s path.

This seemingly innocent act infuriated the bikers, leading to a series of aggressive actions that culminated in a violent assault, first on the road, and later at the victim’s apartment complex. As per the latest information, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

The entire chain of events was captured on video by both the car’s dashboard camera and the CCTV camera installed at the victim’s apartment, who later shared both footage on social media.

The first video, recorded on the car’s dashboard camera while the vehicle was traveling from the DSR Riveria apartment to Varthur, shows a group of men on two-wheelers deliberately obstructing the car’s path. When the driver stopped to ask what was the matter, the men aggressively approached the car, following which the driver can be heard apologizing a quickly reversing to take an alternative route to avoid further confrontation.

However, the bikers did not relent and decided to follow the driver back to his apartment.

In the second video, taken from the apartment’s CCTV camera, the same group of miscreants can be seen tailing the car and eventually attacking the driver and his passenger at the gate of the building.

Zero tolerance towards such deceptive elements. Please note, the accused have been arrested!

In the future, please dial #Namma112 for immediate and swift intervention.#WeServeWeProtect https://t.co/unxmI2MPjB pic.twitter.com/wk3nmjX7c7

— ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) July 14, 2023