Bengaluru Sankey Flyover: 70 Booked for Peaceful Protests Against Project, Residents Term it 'Draconian'

At least 70 activists and citizens of Bengaluru were booked for a peaceful silent march held by them in Bengaluru opposing a flyover project along Sankey Lake, back in February. They recently found out that an FIR was registered by the Sadashivanagar police station against them.

The development came even as Bengaluru residents welcomed the Karnataka government’s decision to drop the plan to build a flyover on Sankey Road following widespread opposition, an Indian Express report said.

Protesting citizens slammed the Karnataka state government for the move, calling it “draconian" and an attempt to curb the voice of the people and instill fear. They had been protesting in order to create awareness about the possible serious environmental impact of the project.

“We were not protesting but only marching in solidarity. I do not know what made the police think it was a crime. We will take legal routes to address this issue," said Preeti Sunderajan, a resident.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge accused the police officials of acting like agents of BJP and further warned of strict legal action when their party comes to power.

The flyover project proposed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which comprises building a flyover, as well as ramps on Sankey Road between Malleshwaram 18th Cross and Cauvery Junction on Bellary Road. This was opposed by activists and citizens of Bengaluru citing serious impact on the biodiversity of the region.

The people were booked on sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 283 (obstruction to any person in any public way) and 149 (unlawful assembly with common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

