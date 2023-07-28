Trends :Weather TodayManipur NewsSeema Haider PM ModiI.N.D.I.A
Home » India » Bengaluru: Senior Citizen Stops CM Siddaramaiah's Car, Complains About Parking Access

Bengaluru: Senior Citizen Stops CM Siddaramaiah's Car, Complains About Parking Access

In the video, the senior citizen can be seen complaining the citizen about over parking of cars in the residential area.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 10:21 IST

Bengaluru, India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured the person of necessary action. (File photo/PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured the person of necessary action. (File photo/PTI)

A senior citizen in Bengaluru stopped Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s car and complained of not getting parking access in the area.  In the video, the senior citizen can be seen complaining the citizen about over parking of cars in the residential area.

The Chief Minister, however, assured of all actions and directed his officials to make sure residents in the area don’t face any problem in terms of parking.

    • The Congress party apologised for the inconvenience faced by the senior citizen and his family.

    (More details awaited)

    first published: July 28, 2023, 10:05 IST
    last updated: July 28, 2023, 10:21 IST
