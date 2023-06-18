Bengaluru: Shuttle Bus Crashes Into Pole at Airport; 10, Including 2-Year-Old, Injured

At least 10 people, including a two-year-old child, were left injured on Sunday after a passenger shuttle bus lost control and hit a pole at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. The accident took place at around 5.15 am.

According to a statement released by the airport authorities, 15 passengers were onboard the bus in addition to two crew members. The injured have been taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment and five were discharged after a medical examination.

While the Kempegowda International Airport has begun an investigation into the incident, the exact reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained.