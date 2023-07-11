Bengaluru Double Murder: CEO And MD of IT Firm Brutally Killed by Ex-employee And Accomplices

In a sensational double murder that shook India’s IT capital Bengaluru, the chief executive officer and the managing director of Aeronics Internet Company were brutally killed by an ex-employee. The deceased, Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar who were serving as MD and CEO of the private firm, were attacked by three persons including the main accused and former employee Felix. They assaulted the victims with multiple weapons including a machete, sword, and a small knife.

A senior police official confirmed to News18 that the attack took place inside the office of the company and the accused forcibly entered the premises.

“Two teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused and an investigation is being conducted. More details will emerge after a thorough investigation has been conducted," additional commissioner of police, East Division, Raman Gupta, told News18.

According to the initial findings, around 4pm, three accused persons entered the office at North Bengaluru’s Amruthahalli along with Phanindra. There were 10 other employees in the premises at the time. The three accused and Phanindra were sitting in his room when the trio suddenly attacked him with sharp weapons. When Vinu Kumar tried to intervene, he was also assaulted. The accused then escaped through the backdoor. Phanindra and Vinu were moved to hospitals by the employees but the two succumbed to their injuries.

Additional commissioner of police Raman Gupta and DCP (North East) Laxmi Prasad visited the spot.

Felix and his accomplices are on the run and their photos have been made public to trace their movement or location, said the police.