Bengaluru: 5 Held Over Plot to Carry Out Terror Act in City; Police Say Suspects Were Radicalised in Jail

Bengaluru Police has arrested five people over their plot to carry out “anti-social" activity in the city, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the suspects were planning to carry out a terror act. All five have been booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), police said.

“Based on specific leads we have arrested. They wanted to carry out anti social activity in Bengaluru," Dayanand, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner said. In prelim investigation it has been revealed that they wanted to carry out terror act in Bengaluru, he said adding that two of them have been radicalised.

According to the police officer, the five arrested accused — Suhail, Umar, Zahid, Mudassir and Faizal — were also involved in a 2017 murder case and were radicalised by a person named Nazir in Bengaluru Central Jail.

Advertisement

Nazir, a part of LeT, is in the Bengaluru Central Jail in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case.

Seven pistols, many live bullets, a walkie-talkie and other items were recovered from the five accused, Police Commissioner B Dayanand said.

“CCB has succeeded in tracking down the people who planned to commit acts of vandalism in Bengaluru city. Five accused have been arrested….Seven pistols, many live bullets, a walkie-talkie and other items were recovered from them. One of the accused who is absconding provided these weapons to those arrested to carry out certain subversive activities," the officer said.

Suspects Booked Under UAPA

They are all in age group of 25-35 and were using digital payment apps for money transaction, the police commissioner said.

Advertisement

“All booked under UAPA. They all are in earlier criminal cases. They were doing petty jobs. They all are from RT Nagar area in Bengaluru. The person abroad was helping with funding and ammunition," he added.

Reacting to the arrests, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said congratulated Bengaluru Police for their prompt action which foiled a “major disaster".

“We are always ready to track down those involved in any kind of anti-national activities including terrorist activities and root out such forces from the state. Our government is committed to provide a safe life to everyone in the country," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Advertisement

BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, meanwhile, said there is a “big conspiracy" and demanded the case to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

People And Plan of Bengaluru Terror Module

Advertisement

2008: Prime accused T Nazir was arrested in 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case. Ever since then he has been lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison - Parappana Agrahara - facing trial in 19 cases, including bomb blast etc.

2017: Junaid was arrested in a murder case at RT Nagara in Bengaluru in 2017, and was sent to central prison. He is the prime accused in this case.