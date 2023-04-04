Home » India » Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Telangana, All Passengers Safe: DGCA

Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Telangana, All Passengers Safe: DGCA

According to DGCA, the incident took place at the Shamshabad Airport at 6:15 AM on Tuesday when the flight faced a technical issue.

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 10:13 IST

Bengaluru, India

IndiGo Flight 6E897 made an emergency landing in Telangana, all 137 passengers were safe
IndiGo Flight 6E897 made an emergency landing in Telangana, all 137 passengers were safe (File Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from Bengaluru with 137 passengers onboard was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical issue in Telangana early Tuesday morning, DGCA officials said.

According to ANI, the incident took place at Shamshabad Airport at 6:15 AM on Tuesday when the flight faced a technical issue. Flight 6E897 had to make an emergency landing. All 137 passengers were safe, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

More Details Awaited

Revathi Hariharan

first published: April 04, 2023, 09:48 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 10:13 IST
