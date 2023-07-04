Bengaluru Woman Dies by Suicide, Accuses Husband of Illicit Affair in WhatsApp Status Note

A 37-year-old woman died by suicide at her residence in Hegganahalli, Bengaluru, officials said on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Pavitra, accused her 32-year-old husband, Chetan Gowda, of having an illicit affair with another woman in a note on her WhatsApp status.

The incident took place on July 2. Prior to her death, Pavitra uploaded a short clip on her WhatsApp status allegedly showing Chetan Gowda attacking her, along with a death note.

Advertisement

Pavitra’s mother, Padma, who saw her daughter’s WhatsApp status, tried to call her, but all her calls went unanswered. The panicked mother then rushed to Pavitra’s residence in Hegganahalli and was shocked to find her hanging from a ceiling fan.

The mother then contacted the police and informed accused her son-in-law and another woman for allegedly abetting her daughter’s suicide.

According to the police, Chetan Gowda is the owner of Sumukh Merchants Private Limited and Pavitra used to work as a manager in the company. After allegedly falling in love with Chetan, she divorced her first husband and started living with him.

“The deceased, in her suicide note, claimed that she was married to Chetan Gowda. We are investigating the matter and trying to find evidence of when and where they got married, as there is no evidence available so far," said a top police source who requested anonymity.

The police sources also revealed that just a day before Pavitra died by suicide, the couple had a fight regarding Chetan’s alleged affair with another woman, following which Chetan left for his mother’s place. The next day, Pavitra died by suicide.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint filed by Pavitra’s mother, the Kengeri police have registered an FIR against Chetan and a woman under IPC section 306 (Abetment of suicide).