Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionNoida-Bollywood CaseSenthil BalajiSC-Love Jihad
Home » India » Bengaluru: Woman Kills Mother, Goes To Police Station With Body in Trolley Bag to Surrender

Bengaluru: Woman Kills Mother, Goes To Police Station With Body in Trolley Bag to Surrender

According to MICO layout police, the body was brought to the police station on Monday and a case was lodged against the daughter under Section 302 of IPC along with other sections."

Advertisement

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 12:14 IST

Bengaluru, India

The accused, identified as Senali Sen, reportedly herself took the body to the police station in a trolley bag. (Photo: Screen grab from ANI video)
The accused, identified as Senali Sen, reportedly herself took the body to the police station in a trolley bag. (Photo: Screen grab from ANI video)

A 39-year-old woman, Senali Sen, has been booked for allegedly killing her mother and stuffing her body in a trolley bag. The incident occurred at a residential apartment in Bengaluru.

According to MICO layout police, the body was brought to the police station on Monday and a case was lodged against the daughter under Section 302 of IPC along with other sections."

top videos
  • Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: From 'Kai Po Che' To 'Chhichhore', Celebrating SSR's Legacy
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 Set For Premiere | Probable Contestants List Includes Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz
  • Tamannaah Blushes As Paps Mention Vijay | Priyanka's Family Trip | Abhishek, Aishwarya On A Vacation
  • Ali Fazal On His Role In Kandahar, Mirzapur 3 & A Possible Cameo In Fukrey 3 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat

    • The accused, originally a resident of West Bengal, was arrested after she arrived at the police station in the Mico Layout area with a suitcase containing a body. The woman confessed to the murder of her mother, citing regular arguments between them as the motive, said cops.

    According to the authorities, the accused is married, and her husband was not present when the incident took place. The woman’s mother-in-law, however, was present in the house but was unaware of the murder since it took place inside a room, added the cops.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

    first published: June 13, 2023, 09:56 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 12:14 IST
    Read More