'Better Than Pakistan': Nirmala Defends State of Muslims in India, Counters 'Western' Perception

Defending the state of Muslims in the country and going against reports on Muslim minorities in India being subjected to violence, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the minority community is doing “better" in India than in Pakistan, an Islamic country. Her remarks came as she addressed a prominent American think-tank Peterson Institute for International Economics.

While responding to PIIE President Adam S Posen’s question on widespread reporting in the Western press about MPs in the opposition party losing status, and about Muslim minorities in India being subjected to violence, Sitharaman said, “India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, and that population is only growing in numbers. If their lives were difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?"

Condition of Minorities, Some Muslim Sects in Pakistan “worsening"

Nirmala Sitharaman also spoke about the worsening conditions of the minority community in Pakistan, a country that had said minorities will be protected when it was formed. “The condition of minorities is worsening in Pakistan and their numbers are declining by the day. Minorities in Pakistan are severely charged with minor allegations, leading to punishments like the death penalty," she said.

“Blasphemy laws, in most cases, are used to fulfill a personal vendetta. Victims are immediately presumed guilty, even without proper investigation and holding the trial under a jury," she added.

Sitharaman claimed that Muslims are doing better in India than in Pakistan. She said, “Every minority has been dwindling in its number and decimated in Pakistan. Even some of the Muslim sects have been decimated."

“Violence prevails against Muhajirs, Shia and every other group you can name which is not accepted by the mainstream. I don’t know, Sunnis probably. Whereas in India you would find every strand of Muslims doing their business, their children getting educated. Fellowships are being given by the government," she added.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rebuttal on India’s Negative “Western" Perception

Nirmala Sitharaman gave a befitting reply to the negative Western ‘perception’ of India, when she was discussing the resilience and growth of the Indian economy. “I would think the answer for that lies with those investors who are coming to India, and they’ve been coming. And as somebody who’s interested in receiving investments, I would only say, come have a look at what’s happening in India, rather than listen to perceptions being built by people who have not even visited on the ground and who produce reports," said Sitharaman.

Her remarks came as she was responding to PIIE President Adam S Posen on perceptions affecting investment in India or capital flows. Talking about the revival of the Indian economy post pandemic, she said, “It’s the resilience of Indian people to take it upon themselves, to take the challenge and come out in their businesses despite tragedies at home."

She further urged World Trade Organisation (WTO) to be more progressive. “I would love WTO to be more progressive, a lot more listening to all countries, and more fair. It has to give space to voices of the countries which have something different to say and not just hear but also somewhat heed," she added.

(With ANI Inputs)

