Bhendwal Ghat Forecast Says Political Leadership To Remain Stable But ...

Statewide renowned for its Ghatmandani heritage, Bhendwal village lies in Buldhana district’s Jalgaon Jamod taluka in Maharashtra. On the second day of Akshaya Tritiya, this ritual is practised annually. Events in the current year’s economy, politics, agriculture, and culture are so foreseen. For the past 370 years, this custom has been practised. At Bhendwal, a pit is dug in the ground and the soil is buried.

On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, selected dignitaries of the village dig a hole in the ground and look at the buried Ghat and based on what they see, they make predictions on many important issues. This prophecy of Bhendval is famous. It is said that 350 years ago in the village of Bhendwal, Chandrabhan Maharaj developed a Ghat system that predicts the future based on his Nilavati Shakti when there was no scientific method to predict the weather.

At sunrise on Sunday at six o’clock, Punjaji Maharaj and Sarangdhar Maharaj, two of Chandrabhan Maharaj’s descendants, announced the Bhendwal forecast for this year. This year, less rain will fall in June, moderate rain will fall in July, and heavy rain will fall in August, predicts Bhendval. Bhendval’s projection stated that this year’s high rains would also have an impact on farmers.

According to predictions about the political climate, the king will remain in power, but according to Ghat Mandana, an epidemic will soon erupt over the nation as a result of the first appearance of scorpions. The king here is a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leadership representing India will continue next year as well. It is also predicted that the country will be in a strong position in terms of defence even if there is trouble from foreigners.

Bhendwal also predicts that the cotton crop will be reduced this year, but the jowar crop will be available in general. The crop of turi will be moderate but good, while the crop of mung bean and urad will be moderate to normal. Sesame crops are predicted to be poor and losses will be high. The millet crop is forecast to be normal and losses to be high. An ominous prediction has been made that the coarse grain called Bhadli will be affected by a large number of diseases. It is predicted that linseed will ripen normally but there will be a lot of wastage while wheat will be normal and fetch a good price in the market.

