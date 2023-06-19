'Kutte Ki Tarha Bhaunk': Belt Tied Around Neck, Bhopal Boy Asked to Bark; MP Minister Orders Action

In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a viral video surfaced, showing a young individual allegedly being subjected to harassment and assault by a group of miscreants.

The distressing footage shows the perpetrators forcing the boy to imitate a dog’s bark while placing a belt around his neck.

The video gained significant attention after it was shared on Twitter, accompanied by a caption that the five boys in the video are Faizan, Bilal, Sameer, Mufid, and Sahil as the individuals responsible for brutally attacking the victim, Vijay.

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against the three accused and bulldozer action will also be taken on their houses, NDTV reported.

The caption of the video further mentioned that the five boys not only threatened to rape the victim’s sister but also verbally abused his mother.

Soon after the incident went viral on social media, Narottam Mishra, MP Home Minister said he has asked police to take stringent action against the youths.