Bhubaneswar AIIMS Introduces Millets in Diet of Patients

AIIMS Bhubaneswar administration has introduced millet in the diet of students and patients admitted at the prestigious hospital.

Executive Director of the premier institute, Dr Ashutosh Biswas kickstarted process of distributing millet-added food items to the admitted patients on Utkal Divas.

The students and the patients were happy having millet as a part of their food.

“It is a good step to provide millet in the diet of patients. It has been seen that the people of the villages are living healthily with millet. It is very useful for the body," said a patient.

“We are getting multivitamins from millet. So it should be introduced in all govt medical as a healthy diet," said an attendant.

Advertisement

“It is a good decision. According to senior doctors, millet is a healthy food for people with high blood pressure, heart disease, skin disease, etc. Millet also has many benefits for pregnant women. So giving millet food in the medical centre will be very beneficial for patients," said doctor Niroj Mishra.

The Government of India is promoting the use of millet foods which are considered the traditional cereals of India and are known for health benefits in various ways.

The United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets after the Government of India brought forward a proposal in this regard and was endorsed by members of FAO Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

The International Year of Millets stands to provide a unique opportunity to increase global production, ensure efficient processing and consumption, promote a better utilization of crop rotations, and encourage better connectivity throughout food systems to promote millets as a key component of the food basket.

Read all the Latest India News here