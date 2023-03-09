Odisha: Puri Market Complex Fire Yet to be Doused After 20 hrs

A major fire that broke out at Samrat Market Complex on the grand road in Puri on Wednesday evening is yet to be doused completely even after more than 20 hours.

Fire services personnel were struggling to take the situation under control as thick smoke was seen billowing out of the building. Moreover, the fire reportedly spread to a bank and other shops on the second floor from the first floor, making the firefighting tougher.

Narrow passage and closure of shops in the market complex have become a challenge for the fire services personnel. As many as three of them were injured in the firefighting process and were admitted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital.

Though the reason behind the outbreak of fire was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that an electrical short circuit might have led to the mishap.

“Around 90 firefighters and 12 fire dousing vehicles have been engaged. It is a challenging task as there is a lack of exit and approach roads. Now, the fire is in control. Only smoke is coming out. 90 percent of the fire has been under control," said Fire DG Santosh Upadhyaya.

“Now there is no fire, only smoke is coming out. And since it will be dark after some time, the lights will be put on and the work of extinguishing the fire will continue," said the Fire DG.

The fire broke out in a garments shop on the first floor of the market complex at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday. Later, the flame started engulfing other portions of the building. Electricity supply in the locality has been discontinued to avoid any further untoward incidents. At least three persons sustained injuries in the incident and were hospitalised.

