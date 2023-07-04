Bhumi Pednekar Seeks Blessing At Siddhivinayak Temple With Sister Samiksha, Gets Papped; Check Photos

Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday was spotted visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Accompanied by her sister, Samiksha Pednekar, the duo sought divine blessings and offered prayers at the famous temple. They opted for simple and comfy outfits as they step out together.

Photographs capturing their visit quickly made rounds on social media, generating a buzz among their fans and followers. In the pictures, Bhumi and Samiksha can be seen dressed in traditional attire. Bhumi was seen wearing a simple printed salwar suit and her sister looked beautiful in a white salwar kurta. They even pose for the camera. Recently, Kartik Aaryan was also spotted at the temple ahead of Satyaprem Ki Katha release.

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, the actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi when she was also accompanied by her businessman boyfriend Yash Kataria. In the video that surfaced on social media, Bhumi was seen walking out of the airport towards her car. She sported a black sweatshirt and paired it with white pyjamas and matching shoes. She was also accompanied by her boyfriend Yash who looked dapper in a white t-shirt. This is for the first time that the two have been clicked together.

The rumours of Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria’s relationship first made headlines after the two were allegedly spotted kissing each other after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai in February this year. However, it is not known if Bhumi and Yash have been dating for a long time now.