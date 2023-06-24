Trends :PM Modi in EgyptDelhi RainManipur ViolenceMumbai RainsPM Modi US Visit
Biden Gifts PM Modi 'The Future is AI' T-Shirt, Echoing His Message Delivered in US Congress

A day earlier, during his address to the joint session of the US Congress, PM Modi quipped about the advancements in AI

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 02:32 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

On Friday, PM Modi met with US and Indian technology CEOs in Washington, the final day of a state visit marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation.
US President Joe Biden gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi a t-shirt on Friday with the words ‘The future is AI - America & India’ printed on it.

A day earlier, during his address to the Joint Session of the US Congress, PM Modi remarked about the advancements in AI, referring to both Artificial Intelligence and the ties between America and India (AI).

“A lot has changed since I came here seven summers ago. But a lot has remained the same – like our commitment to deepen the friendship between India and the United States. In recent years, we have witnessed significant progress in AI – Artificial Intelligence. Simultaneously, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI – America and India," he stated at the US Congress.

PM Modi later on Friday even tweeted, “AI is the future, be it Artificial Intelligence or America-India! Our nations are stronger together, our planet is better when we work in collaboration."

On Friday, the Prime Minister met with US and Indian technology CEOs in Washington. The final day of a state visit was marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation in areas including space, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

President Joe Biden and Modi gathered with CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella. The CEOs discussed the enormous opportunities and ways to deepen institutional cooperation in cutting-edge tech and R&D between India and US

“India-US | Trusted partners in High Technology collaborations. PM Narendra Modi & @POTUS @JoeBiden addressed a gathering of Indian and American CEOs of leading tech companies at a special event in the @WhiteHouse. @SecRaimondo moderated the event," Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister underlined the immense potential of harnessing India-US tech cooperation for socio-economic growth.

    • Also present were Sam Altman of OpenAI, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, and Indian tech leaders including Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, and Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, the White House said.

    “Our partnership between India and the United States will go a long way, in my view, to define what the 21st century looks like," Biden told the group, adding that technological cooperation would be a big part of that partnership.

