Big Relief to Vehicle Owners As UP Govt Cancels All Traffic Challans Between 2017 to 2021 | Details Here

According to the official order, all traffic challans issued between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021, regardless of the vehicle type will be cancelled

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 20:47 IST

Lucknow, India

The move was in accordance with UP Ordinance Number 2 of June 2023. (PTI file)

In a big relief to vehicle owners, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled all traffic challans for private as well as commercial vehicle owners in the state pending from 2017 to 2021.

According to the official order, all traffic challans issued between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021, regardless of the vehicle type will be cancelled, Livemint reported.

The move was in accordance with UP Ordinance Number 2 of June 2023.

    • UP Transport Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Singh has given directions to all Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) in the state to remove these traffic challans from the e-challan portal after getting the list of the court regarding abated cases.

    An official, cited by Hindustan Times, also highlighted that farmers in Noida were protesting for the cancellation of such challans.

    first published: June 09, 2023, 20:47 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 20:47 IST
