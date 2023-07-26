Bihar: 2 Killed As Police Open Fire During Clash With Protestors Over Power Cuts in Kathihar

Two persons were killed after a clash broke out between locals and police in Bihar’s Kathihar during a protest against the electricity department over power cuts.

Hundreds of people protested at the electricity department’s office in the Barsoi block.

The police personnel also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

In a statement, the Bihar Police said some anti-social elements attacked the electricity department’s employees and police during the protest with stones and lathis. The police said personnel present at the spot warned the miscreants but they did not listen and continued to attack.

The police said cops opened the fire after the crowd could not be controlled in the self-defence and security of the electricity department’s employees, read the statement.

Advertisement

A dozen of cops and electricity department employees were injured in the incident.

BJP Slams Nitish Kumar Govt Over Police Firing

Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary alleged that people were shot during the protest.

“Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s government lathi-charged those asking for the 10 lakh govt jobs. Now, in his ‘Raj’, on demanding electricity, people are being shot…No good governance, no facilities for the public. This is a government of atrocities…There is no hope left…," he said.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai hit out at the Nitish Kumar government, saying they don’t have the right to stay in power.

“People were protesting against power cuts in Katihar, but the police opened fire at them, killing one person. This (Bihar) government does not have a right to stay in power," he said.

The minister said this is a government of criminals and the entire state is in fear.

“The two politicians in the Bihar government, CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav have no kindness left. This is the government of atrocities. The government has become insensitive…According to the locals in Katihar, 2-3 people have died…This is a government of criminals…The entire state is in fear."

Advertisement

Former Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad said the state government has failed in every aspect. “People were protesting over power cuts, but the police opened fire that led to the death of one person," he said.