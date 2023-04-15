Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Bihar: 6 Dead, 10 Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Motihari; CM Nitish Seeks Report

Bihar: 6 Dead, 10 Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Motihari; CM Nitish Seeks Report

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reacted to the deaths. "It is a sad incident. I have asked for all information on it," he told reporters.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 17:24 IST

New Delhi, India

The exact cause of their deaths will be known after a post-mortem, the police said. (File photo/News18)
The exact cause of their deaths will be known after a post-mortem, the police said. (File photo/News18)

At least six people have died and ten others were injured by allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Motihari on intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Police have arrested seven people in the case till now, and a further investigation is underway, a Bihar police headquarters statement said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reacted to the deaths. “It is a sad incident. I have asked for all information on it," he told reporters.

Advertisement

“The district police is investigating the matter and trying to ascertain those involved in illegal liquor trade. Excise department officials are also probing the incident," the Bihar police report said.

The exact cause of their deaths will be known after a post-mortem, the police said.

Two bodies have been cremated, while two others have been sent for a post-mortem, according to the police.

The sale and consumption of liquor has been banned in Bihar since April. The rise of such incidents show the smuggling of liquor.

Not the first liquor tragedy in Bihar

This comes after at least 75 people died by allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran district, four people, including the Station house Officer of Isuapur, Saran district has been suspended.

The hooch tragedy is the biggest since Bihar banned sale of alcohol more than six years ago. However, the smuggling of liquor continues unabated in the state, notwithstanding the ongoing drive against bootleggers.

Advertisement

This is the latest in a long list of such deaths in Bihar ever since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar imposed the prohibition of liquor sale in April 2016.

In light of the controversy surrounding the hooch tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday rubbished reports doing rounds and said the number of deaths due to spurious liquor is lower in the state of Bihar.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 15, 2023, 17:06 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 17:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Apple CEO Tim Cook In India: Meets Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy And Other Celebs, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Looks Smoking Hot In Beige Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Stylish Bikinis