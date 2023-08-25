Bihar: Araria Journalist's Murder Accused Enjoyed Fish-Rice Party Before Shooting Him Dead

Days after the murder of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav in Bihar’s Araria, police investigation has revealed that the accused enjoyed a dinner party before going ahead and murdering Yadav.

On the night of August 18, the accused got together at the Koshikapur locality under the Raniganj police station and enjoyed a fish-rice meal party.

The accused had also talked to the victim about stepping back from the fight in the murder case of his younger brother Gabbu Yadav, to which the victim said no.

Vimal was the only witness in the Gabbu Yadav’s murder in 2019.

The two accused who devised the conspiracy — Rupesh Yadav and Kanti Yadav — are both lodged in Supaul and Araria jail respectively. They had conversed with the six accused who executed the plan.

The key accused who planned the murder, Arjun Sharma and another accused Madhav Yadav shot the victim, Vimal. They had also arranged four country-made pistols and two bikes — Apache and Pulsar — to execute the crime.

According to their plan, the accused reached Vimal’s house in Prem Nagar in the wee hours of August 18 and in a friendly way, called Vimal to step outside. The Prem Nagar area falls under the Raniganj police station.

As soon as Vimal stepped out of his house, he was shot on the right side of his chest by Madhav Yadav, leading to his death on the spot.

After Vimal was shot dead, the two accused fled the scene on their bikes.

Vimal’s father Harendra Yadav and his wife Pooja Yadav were at home at the time of the incident. Both of them are eyewitnesses of the murder case.

