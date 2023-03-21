Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 Declared, Check Steps to Download BSEB Inter Marks

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the class 12 board exam 2023 results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, and secondary.biharboardonline.com. A total of 82.74 passed the BSEB inter result in the arts stream, 93.35 per cent cleared the exam in the commerce stream, and 83.93 passed in the science stream. The overall pass percentage stands at 83.7 per cent.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Students can also check the Bihar board result on News18 by filling out the below form.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official page at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads – ‘BSEB Class 12 board exam result 2023’ when available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the asked credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The BSEB Class 12 Results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save, and download the result. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: How to check via SMS

To check the BSEB inter exam marks via SMS, follow the below steps:

Step 1: First of all go to the message box of your mobile and type BIHAR 12 Roll Number.

Step 2: Type BIHAR 12 Roll Number and send it to 56263.

Step 3: You will get the result as an SMS on your screen, once released.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to Ensure Error-Free Result?

After downloading your mark sheet, students need to check it thoroughly for errors. Students need to check these basic points in the mark sheet –

— Name and personal details are correct

— Spelling should be correct throughout

— Total and percentage calculation

— School and subject names

— Bihar Board logo mentioned right

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023: Passing Marks

The minimum score that should be obtained by students to pass the intermediate board exams is 30 marks in every subject, as per the new marking scheme. Also, the total marks for each subject are 100 (which includes theory and practicals combined) except for the optional subjects which carry a total of 50 marks.

This year, the Bihar Board Inter Exam was conducted from February 1 to February 11. Out of a total of 13,18,227 students who took the exam, 6,36,432 were girls and 6,81,795 were boys. The exams were conducted in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift was from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

