Bihar: Class 10 Student Dies After Teachers Allegedly Thrash Him for Smoking

A 15-year-old Bihar boy died after allegedly being thrashed by the director and principal of his school who caught him smoking in public. The class 10th student was allegedly brutally beaten in the hostel premises of the private school he was studying at in East Champaran’s Madhuban on Saturday.

The boy, identified as Bajrangi Kumar, a resident of East Champaran went to the Madhuban area to get his mother’s mobile phone back from a repair shop. On his way back home, he smoked a cigarette along with his friends under the Hardiya bridge at around 11:30 in the morning on Saturday.

The Chairman of the private residential school Madhuban Rising Star Prep School, Vijay Kumar Yadav spotted Bajrangi smoking. He then proceeded to call the boy’s father and took him to the school compound where he, along with other teachers, thrashed him brutally.

Bajrangi’s mother and sister alleged that he was stripped and hit with belts by the teachers.

According to an NDTV report, when Bajrangi fell unconscious because of the beating, he was rushed to a private nursing home in Madhuban but was referred to Muzaffarpur as his condition deteriorated.

Bajrangi succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The boy’s relatives have alleged there were deep injury marks on his neck and arms and his private parts were also bleeding.

The school’s chairman, however, denied the family’s allegations saying the boy wasn’t beaten up but consumed poison after being caught smoking fearing his family.