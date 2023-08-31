Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Bihar: Five Children Drown in Pond; CM Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakh

Bihar: Five Children Drown in Pond; CM Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakh

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when they went to take a bath in the pond in Sonarchak village in the Salaiya police station area after celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 23:59 IST

Aurangabad, India

The deceased have been identified as Shubham (11), Neeraj Kumar (12), Dheeraj (10), Prince (12) and Amit (12). All of them were residents of Sonarchak village.(Representational File: PTI)
Five children drowned in a pond in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when they went to take a bath in the pond in Sonarchak village in the Salaiya police station area after celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

The deceased have been identified as Shubham (11), Neeraj Kumar (12), Dheeraj (10), Prince (12) and Amit (12). All of them were residents of Sonarchak village.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

    • Aurangabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vijayant said, “According to the villagers, after getting ‘rakhi’ tied by their sisters, the five children went to take a bath in the pond. Some people heard some noise from the side of the pond. When they went there, they found that the five children had drowned. the children were pulled out, they were already dead."

    Alleging that the police reached the spot very late, angry locals blocked the main road of the village. Later, they were dispersed by the law enforcers.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 31, 2023, 23:59 IST
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 23:59 IST
