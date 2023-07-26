Bihar Govt's Environment Dept Staff Asked to Ditch Petrol, Diesel Vehicles Once A Week | Here's Why

In a bid to curb vehicular emissions amid rising pollution levels, the Bihar government on Wednesday urged all public employees to refrain from using petrol and diesel-driven vehicles at least one day a week on their way to the office.

All the government officials have decided not to use the vehicles on Fridays every week.

The circular was issued by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Bandana Preyashi and she requested all government officials to use electric vehicles, bicycles or rickshaws at least once a week.

“Keeping the rising level of vehicular pollution in mind, we must take an initiative to save the environment. All officials and employees of the department are requested to use fuel-efficient vehicles at least once a week for official work from August. We must discard the use of ‘petrol/diesel vehicles’ at least once a week for our official work. We should use electric vehicles, bicycles, rickshaws…or if possible…we can walk to our offices," Preyashi stated in a circular.

All the employees of the department unanimously decided to follow the instruction every Friday from August, she said.

While talking to PTI, Preyashi said that all the government officials have collectively decided to discard petrol/diesel vehicles.

“We have collectively decided to discard the use of ‘petrol/diesel or polluting’ vehicles at least once a week for our office work. It will be effective from August. Every Friday will be the day on which we will follow it. We all will strictly follow this from August 4 (the first Friday of the next month)." Preyashi told PTI.

The secretary further added that there will be a feeling of accomplishment that all government employees and this will be their contribution to the environment.