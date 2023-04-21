Bihar: Group Raises Slogans in Support of UP Slain Mafia Atiq Ahmed, Cops Begin Probe

After the murder of don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj last Saturday, Bihar saw first incident of sloganeering in favour of the gangster.

Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants when they were brought for a routine medical check-up at Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital on April 15.

Just after the Friday prayers of Eid al-Fitr outside Jama Masjid near Patna railway station, a group of 20 people raised slogans in favour of Ahmed and Ashraf and against the Centre and state.

Raees Ghaznavi, who led the group, said, “They were killed under a conspiracy of U.P Police and it was a planned murder staged by the state government."

Raees also said that if Atiq and Ashraf had done any wrong, the court would have punished them. “Even if they were hanged after the court’s order, we would have said nothing. After he was killed by criminals in the police custody, democracy and constitution has no meaning," he said.

According to sources, Ghaznavi owns a shop in the area. Patna’s Kotwali police has started the investigation, but Ghaznavi is untraceable.

Meanwhile, Sanjit Kumar, SHO Kotwali PS, informed CNN-News18 that preventive measures are being taken as Eid will be celebrated on Saturday and an investigation is being carried out into the sloganeering . “As of now, no complaint has been lodged, but after the investigation, we will take action in accordance with the law."

On April 19, Uttar Pradesh Congress councilor candidate Rajkumar Singh alias Rajju Bhaiya had demanded Bharat Ratna for the slain mafia. Singh also said that Ahmed’s body should have been wrapped in the national flag. Later, Singh was taken into police custody by the Prayagraj police.

POLITICAL ROW

JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha, however, condemned the incident of sloganeering. “Atiq Ahmed and his gang were hardcore criminals. These people should have got rigorous punishment. But the way he was murdered in police custody is unlawful, we don’t support it. On the other hand, if someone is sloganeering in his support, it is not right. It gives a wrong message to society. Crime has no religion," Jha said.

Jama Masjid committee President Md Faizal distanced himself from the issue. In a video, Faizal said, “The case of Atiq Ahmed is related to UP and UP government and its people will see it. Our chief minister is Nitish Kumar and law and order under him is very well. We don’t have a better chief minister than Nitish Kumar in the country."

However, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi, in a press release, said, “The society and government should be fully alert so that the murder of UP’s mafia Atiq Ahmed does not become an excuse to destroy social harmony in Bihar. We do not want any disturbance on Eid after Ram Navami."

The MP also said that the government should immediately take strict action by identifying the persons who raised the slogans.

