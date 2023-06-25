Trends :PM Modi Rain NewsPragati Maidan TunnelBarack ObamaAmrik Sukhdev Dhaba
Bihar: JDU Leader Shot At During BJP Meeting In Madhepura

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 15:00 IST

Police have reportedly taken BJP leader Patel into custody (Representational image)
A Janta Dal (United) Leader was injured after he was allegedly shot at by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Sunday. As per local media, both leaders got into a heated argument at a meeting of BJP leaders, following which BJP’s Madhepura in-charge Pankaj Patel shot JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Bharat from his licenced pistol.

Police have taken BJP leader Patel into custody, according to a report by local media channel Parda Phash.

Former Deputy CM Tar Kishore Prasad was also scheduled to participate in the meeting.

    • Quoting witnesses, local media reported that the firing incident happened after both parties engaged in a fierce fight.

    Further details are awaited.

