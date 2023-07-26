Bihar Man Arrested for Allegedly Tampering with Aadhaar Cards of PM Modi, Yogi

Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsPM ModiAnju
Muzaffarpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said Arpana Dubey alias Madan Kumar was arrested from Sadatpur area of the district

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 23:37 IST

Patna, India

The accused is understood to have changed the dates of birth of the two leaders, among other things, and misused the tampered Aadhaar cards(Representative Image: Shutterstock)
A team of Gujarat Police on Wednesday arrested a person from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district for allegedly tampering with the Aadhaar cards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Muzaffarpur’s Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said Arpana Dubey alias Madan Kumar was arrested from Sadatpur area of the district.

“The accused hails from Gariba Gaon village in the district. He was pursuing his graduation from a college in Sadatpur locality in Kanti police station area," said the SSP.

The visiting police team was assisted by the local police, following “information that there were attempts to tamper with the Aadhaar cards on the website and the IP address was traced to the accused", he said.

    • The accused is understood to have changed the dates of birth of the two leaders, among other things, and misused the tampered Aadhaar cards, he added.

    The police team from Gujarat has taken Dubey along for further investigation and action, the officer said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 26, 2023, 23:37 IST
    last updated: July 26, 2023, 23:37 IST
