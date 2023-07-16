Bihar Man Dies in 'Momo Eating Challenge' With Friends, Father Alleges Conspiracy

A “momo eating challenge" turned fatal for a 25-year-old Bihar youth on Thursday. Bipin Kumar Paswan, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar, indulged in a “who can eat the maximum number of momos" game with friends and fell unconscious after eating a lot of dumplings.

Bipin, who worked in a mobile repair shop, was rushed to the hospital by his friends where he was declared brought dead. According to a Zee News report, Bipin ate around 150 momos during the challenge.

The deceased’s father, on the other hand, alleged that his friends orchestrated a “conspiracy" to kill his son. He claimed that they deliberately proposed the challenge and poisoned Bipin.

Advertisement

Thave Police station in charge, however, said that no complaint has been filed by the family of the deceased in connection with the death. Prompt action will be taken if a complaint is filed, police said.