Bihar: Man Rapes Woman While Her Husband's Away, She Slits His Genitals in Self Defence

A woman in Bihar’s Banka district resorted to self-defence and partly slit a man’s genitals who barged into her house and allegedly raped her on Friday night. Police has reportedly lodged a case into the matter and arrested the accused, who was later admitted to the hospital.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was asleep at her home when the 27-year-old accused barged into her house from the roof door and raped her, while her husband was away, the Times of India reported quoting police.

As per the report, the woman tried to resist the man’s attempt to rape her first, but when she was unable to stop him, she picked up a shaving blade kept nearby and partly slit his genitals.

The woman then managed to free herself from the attacker’s clutches and raised an alarm. However, by the time villages came to her rescue, the accused had fled from the crime scene.

Later, villagers informed the police of the matter and a case was lodged, following which the accused was arrested.