Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Bihar: Man Rapes Woman While Her Husband's Away, She Slits His Genitals in Self Defence

Bihar: Man Rapes Woman While Her Husband's Away, She Slits His Genitals in Self Defence

The woman tried to resist the man's attempt to rape her first, but when she was unable to stop him, she picked up a shaving blade kept nearby and partly slit his genitals

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 13:11 IST

Banka, India

Later, villagers informed the police of the matter and a case was lodged (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)
Later, villagers informed the police of the matter and a case was lodged (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

A woman in Bihar’s Banka district resorted to self-defence and partly slit a man’s genitals who barged into her house and allegedly raped her on Friday night. Police has reportedly lodged a case into the matter and arrested the accused, who was later admitted to the hospital.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was asleep at her home when the 27-year-old accused barged into her house from the roof door and raped her, while her husband was away, the Times of India reported quoting police.

As per the report, the woman tried to resist the man’s attempt to rape her first, but when she was unable to stop him, she picked up a shaving blade kept nearby and partly slit his genitals.

Advertisement

The woman then managed to free herself from the attacker’s clutches and raised an alarm. However, by the time villages came to her rescue, the accused had fled from the crime scene.

Later, villagers informed the police of the matter and a case was lodged, following which the accused was arrested.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The woman reportedly told police that she had forgotten to lock the door to her roof from inside while going to bed, through which the man entered the house.

    “The man’s genitals were partly slit in self-defence. We have arrested the accused while the rape survivor is being sent for medical examination," Banka Town SHO Shambhu Yadav told TOI on Saturday.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 02, 2023, 13:11 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 13:11 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App