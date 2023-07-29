Angered to See His Mother Being Abused, Bihar Man Stabs Drunk Father 15 Times; Arrested

A man from Bihar was arrested for killing his 58-year-old father, who used to beat up his mother in an inebriated state. The accused, identified as Arnab Mehta, stabbed his father 15 times, leading to his death in Bihar’s Munger district on Friday night. Arnab and his mother, Rita Devi were arrested by the police in connection with the murder.

The victim, Anil Kumar Mandal was a railway worker, who lived with his wife and their only son, Arnab, in the Naya Gaon Thakurbari Road area, under the East Colony police station. He allegedly used to come home drunk, hurl abuses at his wife and thrash her. “My father used to frequently abuse and beat up my mother under the influence of alcohol," Arnab was quoted by India Today as saying.

According to Arnab, on Friday night, his father fought with and physically assaulted his mother again under the influence of alcohol. “When I tried to intervene, he attacked me, and I stabbed him with a knife in defence," the accused said.

The deceased’s brother, Sunil Mandal said that Anil and his wife would fight frequently. On Friday night, he heard cries for help coming from Anil’s house at around 1:00 am, after which he rushed downstairs to find his brother injured and bleeding profusely.