Bihar: Man Stabs Girl 12 Times for Turning Down his Marriage Proposal, Arrested

Chandan Kumar, 22, on Monday, stabbed a 20-year-old girl with a knife 12 times for turning down his marriage proposal

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 17:37 IST

Patna, India

The girl is critical and undergoing treatment in a government hospital. (Image: Pixabay)
In another Shahbad Dairy-like case that shocked the nation with its brutal details, a jilted lover in Bihar allegedly stabbed her girlfriend 12 times with a knife.

Chandan Kumar, 22, on Monday, stabbed a 20-year-old girl with a knife 12 times for turning down his marriage proposal. The horrific incident took place at Haribela village under the Bathnaha police station area in Sitamarhi district, TOI reported.

The girl’s condition is reportedly critical and she is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

According to TOI, the accused has been arrested and is in police custody, Bathnaha SHO Ashok Kumar Singh said.

The victim’s family has registered a case against the accused, who according to the locals was in a relationship with the girl for the last four years.

The photos and videos of the girl and the accused were allegedly circulated on social media platforms six months ago and her family had complained to the Bathnaha police.

However, the matter was- later resolved through the intervention of the panchayat.

Reportedly, Chandam was consistently pressurising the girl to marry him while she was denying the proposal.

On Monday, when she was returning home from the local market, Chandan intercepted the girl and stabbed her following an argument.

    first published: May 31, 2023, 17:30 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 17:37 IST
