Bihar Migrants Fake News Case: No Relief for YouTuber Manish Kashyap from Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday directed YouTuber Manish Kashyap to move the concerned High Court with his plea challenging the detention order under NSA and other various FIRs registered against him. The apex court refused to intervene in the plea.

Kashyap is accused of spreading ‘fake’ news for his reportage on migrants from Bihar where he accused migrant workers were being killed in Tamil Nadu.

He is booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

While the Bench refused to intervene in the case, it, however, granted Kashyap the liberty to challenge the invocation of the NSA in his case at an appropriate judicial forum.

Kashyap is facing six FIRs in Tamil Nadu and three in Bihar in connection with the matter.

