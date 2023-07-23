Bihar: 4-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Getting Trapped in 150-Feet Borewell in Nalanda

A four-year-old child who fell into a 150-feet deep borewell in Kul village of Bihar’s Nalanda was rescued on Sunday. The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams were earlier dispatched from Patna for the rescue operations.

The boy named Doma Manjhi, a resident of Mahadalit Tola, was playing near the borewell when he slipped inside the well. Shortly after the officials were alerted, the local administration arrived at the scene and immediately initiated the process of using a JCB machine to rescue the child.

JCB machines were used to supply oxygen and extract the child from the bore as visuals confirmed that the boy was alive.

The administration said it focused on digging the ground carefully to ensure the child’s safe retrieval. Police and district administration officials were present at the spot, according to reports.

“We received information that a child fell into a borewell… We are trying our best to rescue the child. The NDRF and rescue team will be reaching the spot. The child is still alive, and we can hear his voice," said Silwa, Circle Officer, Shambhu Mandal.

The rescue operation was assisted by Nalin Maurya, Vice President of Nagar Panchayat Nalanda. He informed ANI, “This borewell was made by the farmer here for boring. But the boring didn’t succeed here, so they started boring in another place, and this borewell was not closed."