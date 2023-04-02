Bihar Ram Navami Violence: Dozens Held; 6 Injured After Blast in Sasaram, Parts of Nalanda Remain Tense

Fresh violence was reported in parts of Bihar’s Nalanda district and Sasaram town in Rohtas district. Meanwhile, several people were injured after a blast in Sasaram, according to officials.

At least six people suffered serious burn injuries after an explosion rocked Sasaram late on Saturday night. According to preliminary investigations, six people carrying a bomb were injured after it exploded around 9pm. The incident reportedly took place in an open area in a private building. Two people have been arrested in the case

“We learned that 6 persons were injured handling illegal explosives at a private residence in Rohtas. A team of forensic experts is investigating the scene. Two persons have been arrested," Rohtas Police told ANI.

Advertisement

“Looking at the incident site, it is clear that the explosion occurred due to the mishandling of explosives. 1100-1200 security personnel deployed in the city," Dharmendra Kumar, DM Rohtas said.

Rohtas SP Vineet Kumar said, “32 people have been arrested so far as raids continue across the city. Strict action will be taken against rioters. Security personnel has been deployed & flag march conducted in sensitive areas."

Meanwhile in Nalanda, a mob came out on the streets near the Laheri police station area and reportedly fired indiscriminately injuring four people. The incident comes a day after violence erupted during the Sobha Yatra for Ram Navami on March 30

At least 80 people have been arrested so far after clashes that took place in Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif, said DM Shashank Shubhankar. “The situation is peaceful right now and section 144 is imposed, but not a curfew. Many miscreants were identified," he said.

Read all the Latest India News here