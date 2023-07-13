Bihar Court Orders Restaurant to Pay Rs 3,500 Fine to Customer for Not Serving Sambar With Masala Dosa

A restaurant serving south Indian dishes in Bihar Buxar’s landed in hot waters over not serving Sambar with Dosa. The restaurant is fined Rs 3,500 for not serving Sambar with its ‘Special Masala Dosa’ priced at Rs 140.

A customer, after not being served Sambar, a soup prepared using lentils, vegetables and spices, alongside the ‘Special Masala Dosa’, dragged the restaurant to consumer court. The consumer court observed the “mental, physical and economic" suffering was caused by the denial of Sambar to the petitioner.

According to an India Today report, the incident took place on August 15, 2022, when Manish Gupta, on his birthday, decided to treat himself to Namak restaurant’s ‘Special Masala Dosa’. He arrived at the restaurant and ordered a takeaway dish worth Rs 140.

Upon reaching home, the lawyer was disappointed to find no Sambar alongside Dosa. A furious Gupta went back to the restaurant and asked about the missing Sambar. Gupta’s complaint was not taken seriously by the restaurant owner. “Do you want to buy the whole restaurant for Rs 140?" the restaurant owner taunted.

The lawyer then proceeded to serve a legal notice to the restaurant. When there was no response, he filed a complaint with the District Consumer Commission.

After 11 months, a division bench of Consumer Commission chairman Ved Prakash Singh and member Varun Kumar noted the “mental, physical and economic" suffering caused to the petitioner, Manish Gupta, and found the restaurant guilty.