Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » Bihar Court Orders Restaurant to Pay Rs 3,500 Fine to Customer for Not Serving Sambar With Masala Dosa

Bihar Court Orders Restaurant to Pay Rs 3,500 Fine to Customer for Not Serving Sambar With Masala Dosa

A restaurant in Bihar was fined Rs 3,500 for not serving Sambar alongside Dosa in Bihar's Buxar district

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 17:59 IST

Buxar, India

A customer, after not being served Sambar, a soup prepared using lentils, vegetables and spices, alongside the 'Special Masala Dosa', dragged the restaurant to consumer court. (Representational Image/IANS)
A customer, after not being served Sambar, a soup prepared using lentils, vegetables and spices, alongside the 'Special Masala Dosa', dragged the restaurant to consumer court. (Representational Image/IANS)

A restaurant serving south Indian dishes in Bihar Buxar’s landed in hot waters over not serving Sambar with Dosa. The restaurant is fined Rs 3,500 for not serving Sambar with its ‘Special Masala Dosa’ priced at Rs 140.

A customer, after not being served Sambar, a soup prepared using lentils, vegetables and spices, alongside the ‘Special Masala Dosa’, dragged the restaurant to consumer court. The consumer court observed the “mental, physical and economic" suffering was caused by the denial of Sambar to the petitioner.

According to an India Today report, the incident took place on August 15, 2022, when Manish Gupta, on his birthday, decided to treat himself to Namak restaurant’s ‘Special Masala Dosa’. He arrived at the restaurant and ordered a takeaway dish worth Rs 140.

Advertisement

Upon reaching home, the lawyer was disappointed to find no Sambar alongside Dosa. A furious Gupta went back to the restaurant and asked about the missing Sambar. Gupta’s complaint was not taken seriously by the restaurant owner. “Do you want to buy the whole restaurant for Rs 140?" the restaurant owner taunted.

The lawyer then proceeded to serve a legal notice to the restaurant. When there was no response, he filed a complaint with the District Consumer Commission.

After 11 months, a division bench of Consumer Commission chairman Ved Prakash Singh and member Varun Kumar noted the “mental, physical and economic" suffering caused to the petitioner, Manish Gupta, and found the restaurant guilty.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • The restaurant was imposed a fine of Rs 3,500. The fine was levied in two parts - Rs 1,500 as litigation cost, and Rs 2,000 as basic fine.

    Namak restaurant was given 45 days to pay the fine. The court also said that if the payment was not made on time, the restaurant will have to pay an 8% interest on the fine amount.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 13, 2023, 17:44 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 17:59 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App