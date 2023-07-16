Bihar STF Intensifies Crackdown Against Illegal Poppy Cultivation to Choke Flow of Funds to Naxals

To choke the flow of funds to left-wing extremists in the state, the Bihar Police has intensified crackdown on cultivation of illegal poppy in Gaya, Aurangabad and Jamui districts.

The anti-Naxal crackdown by the Special Task Force (STF) along with other security forces has dried the weapons pipeline leading to the number of armed ultras dropping drastically in the state, said a senior police officer.

"Now the Bihar Police in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other concerned wings of the government, have intensified crackdown on cultivation of illegal poppy in Gaya, Aurangabad and Jamui districts in the state", Sushil Mansingh Khopde, Additional Director General (ADG-operations), Special Task Force (STF), told PTI. The ADG said despite law enforcement agencies destroying hundreds of acres of poppy plants each year, inputs suggest that clandestine opium poppy cultivation is there in certain pockets in Gaya, Aurangabad and Jamui districts.

"Inputs also suggest that Maoists have been using opium cultivation as a source of revenue in these areas. They levy a ’tax’ on poppy cultivators and small enterprises. Law enforcement agencies destroyed around 600 acres of poppy plantation in these areas in 2021 and in 2022 around 1200 acres were destroyed", the ADG said. In India, opium poppy cultivation is prohibited, under Section 8 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

"The concerned district police and other agencies have been instructed to keep a vigil on clandestine opium poppy cultivation in specific areas in the district", he said. Now, Naxals are fighting for their existence in Bihar as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs recently removed six districts from the Left Wing Extremist insurgency list, Khopde said, adding currently only 10 districts are considered Maoist-affected in the state.