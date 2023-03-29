Bihar Student Driving Bike Without License, Helmet Tries to Flee Checkpost; Cop Opens Fire

A student, who was driving a two-wheeler without a valid license and helmet, was shot at by the police when he was trying to evade cops at a checkpost in Bihar.

The incident took place in the Jehanabad district on Tuesday evening.

Assistant sub-inspector Mohammad Mumtaz Khan, who shot the 20-year-old college student Sudhir Kumar Yadav, has been arrested. Yadav, who hails from Nalanda district and was shifted to a local hospital after the bullet injury on his back, later said he didn’t have a driving licence.

“I sped away when the SHO at the check post tried to stop me. A police officer chased me for about 4 kilometres and then fired at me," Sudhir Kumar Yadav said.

Jehanabad superintendent of police (SP) P Deepak Ranjan said Khan’s service weapon has been sent to the forensic laboratory for ballistic testing, Hindustan Times reported.

Besides the ASI, the police team, including the Station House officer (SHO) of Okri police station Chandrahas Kumar, and five police constables, which was carrying out vehicle checking have been suspended.

However, the victim’s father Rabindra Yadav claimed the police officer who shot his son was drunk.

“My son got scared that cops will implicate him in a false case," he said.

