Bihar's Kashmir: Valmiki Tiger Reserve Offers Chilly Morning During Scorching Heat of May & June

Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district is known as the state’s Kashmir for its natural beauty spread over 898 square kilometres. VTR, one of the most unique tiger reserves in India, is famous for its biodiversity and beautiful geographical location. Full of abundant natural resources,

VRT offers chilly mornings even during the scorching heat of May and June.

News18 takes you on a tour of this exquisite tiger reserve with some of its hitherto unknown features.

VTR is connected to Chitvan National Park and Parsa

According to Niraj Narayan, the Deputy Director of VTR, the structure of Valmiki Tiger Reserve is unique. This natural forest is located at the foothills of the Himalayas and is known for its biodiversity. VTR shares its boundary with Chitwan National Park and Parsa in Nepal.

VTR is home to some rare and extinct animals

Divisional Forest Officers (DFO) Niraj Narayan and Pradyumna note that VTR is home to some rare and nearly extinct animals. This includes clouded leopards, barking deer, wild dogs and other such animals. Apart from these, it is also home to some animals not found anywhere in the whole of north India, including Indian Gaur, Himalayan goat “Sero" and hog deer etc.

VTR forest area is divided into 2 divisions

As per the authorities, the VTR forest area is divided into two divisions. The first division includes Mungaraha, Govardhana and Raghiya forest areas while the second one includes Valmiki Nagar, Madanpur, Ganauli, Harnatand and Chiutahan forest areas.

Bone-chilling mornings in May and June

The authorities said that during the month of April, when one can move around in just a shirt, in VTR, the mornings and evenings are extremely cold and you need a windcheater to protect yourself. Not only this, the mornings in the VTR in May and June can chill your bones. You cannot enjoy the morning here without a cap, sweater and jacket. Though the situation does not always remain like this, however, when it rains during the summer, the temperature here falls and one feels cold.

This forest has starry nights

Stars are hardly visible these days in the sky. But this is not the case in the VTR. The nights in VTR as the canopy of twinkling stars. The nights here are so clear and cold that under the starry canopy and cool breeze, one can clearly hear the sounds of animals in the forest.

