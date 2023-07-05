‘We Are Lovers’: Teacher-Student Duo, Who Eloped from Rajasthan, Found in Chennai Amid ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

A 21-year-old female teacher and a 17-year-old girl, who eloped from Rajasthan’s Bikaner last week, have been tracked down in Chennai.

After running away together reportedly, the duo released a video saying that they are in love and wanted to be together.

The Class 12 student of a private school in Sri Dungargarh town had gone missing on July 1. Her teacher, Nida Bahleem, aged around 21 years from the same school, was reported missing at the same time.

Inspector General, Bikaner, Omprakash told PTI that a police team had been tracking the couple’s movements and located them in Chennai on Wednesday with the help of local Police. “A team led by a deputy SP was chasing them. They were in Kerala before reaching Tamil Nadu. They have been found at a place in Chennai," the IG said.

A case was registered after the student’s family alleged that the teacher had abducted the girl and brainwashed her. Police booked the teacher, her father, and her two brothers on the complaint of the minor girl’s family under sections 363 and 366, both related to kidnapping, and 120-B of the IPC. They were also booked under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The family of teacher, Nida Bahleem, also filed a missing complaint.

‘Love Jihad’ or Love?

After the matter came to light, some right-wing groups alleged that this is a “love jihad" incident since the minor girl is a Hindu and the teacher was a Muslim, leading to protests in Sri Dungargarh town of Bikaner district.

On Monday, a 4-minute-long video surfaced on social media in which the minor girl was seen saying that the two had left of their own accord and loved each other.

“We are lesbians and cannot marry any other man, therefore we decided to elope. And if you catch us, then our life will end. Don’t file cases against their family members. The case of kidnapping is wrong. I am not a small girl who can be coaxed," she said.

The teacher in her turn said, “Don’t create unnecessary riots… We are very safe, we will be very happy, leave us." Police are trying to find out where the video was shot.

Refuting allegations of the student’s family, the teacher said she did not coax the girl and there was no role of her family behind their leaving together.