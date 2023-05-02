Bilkis Bano Case: Centre, Gujarat Govt Agree to Produce Files on Release of 11 Convicts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to the second week of July the hearing of a clutch of petitions challenging the release of the 11 men convicted for the rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots. During the hearing, the Centre and the BJP-led Gujarat government agreed to produce the papers related to the release of the convicts.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna fixed May 9 for fixing the timelines of the case. “We are only fixing timelines, so that whichever court takes up the matter, it will not have to waste time on these procedural issues. I am retiring during a vacation on June 16. My last working day will be on May 19. My sister (Justice Nagarathna) will be going attending a conference in Singapore till May 25. If all of you agree, then we can sit during vacation and finish hearing this case," Justice Joseph said.

However, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Gujarat government, urged the top court that it may list the matter before the summer vacation.

Advertisement

Advocate Shobha Gupta said that the matter will take a very short time as only the question of law needs to be decided.

Justice Joseph told Gupta, “It is apparent from the way counsel appearing for convicts that they do not want this hearing to take place. Every time the matter will be called up, one person or the other will come and say that he needs time to file a reply. It is more than obvious." However, the bench said that the new bench will take up the matter for hearing in the second week of July.

After counsel for Bano and others appealed that the matter be taken up for hearing before vacation, senior advocate Rishi Malhotra, appearing for the convicts, said, “What is the tearing hurry? We are already out of more than one year."

Bano has challenged the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the case who were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15 last year. She was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing from the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots.

Bano had moved the apex court on November 30 last year challenging the “premature" release of 11 lifers by the state government, saying it has “shaken the conscience of society".

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here