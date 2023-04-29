Bill Gates Congratulates PM Modi On 100th Mann Ki Baat, Show To Air At UN HQ

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and billionaire Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he nears the 100th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat.

Taking to Twitter, Gates, who often praises Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, said that his monthly show catalysed social reforms on sanitation, health and economic development.

"Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community-led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. Congratulations @narendramodi on the 100th episode," he wrote on Twitter.

The 100th episode of the radio show in which the prime minister talks about social development in the country and often highlights initiatives of national importance, will be aired on April 30. The flagship address aired for the first time on October 3, 2014.

The 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast on over 1000 radio stations, including private FM stations, community radios, and various TV channels.

The BJP workers across the country are attempting to make it a big show and are making arrangements at around four lakh places to hear the PM’s address, with party president J P Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a “historic" success.

In another historic milestone, the 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will also be aired live at the United Nations headquarters.

“Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!" the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

