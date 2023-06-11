Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Home » India » 'Biparjoy' Turns Into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm; Likely to Cross Gujarat Coast on June 15

'Biparjoy' Turns Into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm; Likely to Cross Gujarat Coast on June 15

IMD on Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD said Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts around afternoon of June 15 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 10:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Pakistan's weather department has said that Cyclone Biparjoy is unlikely to make landfall there. (File PTI photo from a beach in Pak's Karachi)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy" has now turned into an “Extremely Severe" Cyclonic Storm (ESCS)".

In a tweet, IMD said that Biparjoy has intensified into an ‘Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm’ and at 5:30 am lay centered at about 480 km South-South West of Gujarat’s Porbandar, 530 km South-South West of Dwarka and 610 km South-South West of Naliya.

IMD said it will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi, Gujarat and Pak’s Karachi around noon of June 15 as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

While Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is predicted to not directly hit Indian coasts or make landfall in India, Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, however, are on alert to deal with the impact of the passing cyclonic storm.

‘Biparjoy’ cyclone was earlier expected to make landfall in Pakistan, country’s meteorological agency said that it is unlikely there. Authorities in coastal areas in Sindh and Balochistan, however, have been advised to be on alert to ensure public safety.

ALSO READ: ‘Biparjoy’ Means ‘Calamity’: How This Cyclone Got Its Name And What Will Be Its Impact in India | Explained

The cyclone is likely to pass at a distance of 200-300 km from Gujarat’s Porbandar coast but will bring thunderstorms and strong wind in the western state in the next five days.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the Arabian Sea over the next five days and all fishing activities have been suspended.

    • Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been dispatched to the districts of Porbandar, Gir Somnath and Valsad. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG0 has also commenced an outreach to advise the fishing community, seafarers and stakeholders of Gujarat, Daman and Diu to take requisite precautions and safety measures.

    About the Author

    Nayanika SenguptaA Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers gene...Read More

    first published: June 11, 2023, 09:23 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 10:51 IST
