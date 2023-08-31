Bird Enthusiast Suggests Ways To Save Madurai’s Native Katta Mooku Pigeon From Extinction

Padangu and Katta Mooku are among the oldest species of pigeon, native to Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Recently, in an interview with News18, a bird enthusiast, Santhosh Kumar, explained how to protect these birds from extinction. A resident of Madurai, Santhosh is rearing these endangered Katta Mooku pigeons. According to him, the Katta Mooku Pigeon needs its water changed at least three times a day; otherwise, there can be a risk of spreading diseases to other pigeons through the water when the birds drink from it. The Municipal Corporation advises that water mixed with chlorine should not be given to birds. In the monsoon season, if you are keeping a bowl of water for the birds, especially for the pigeons, make sure that the bowl is big enough. This is because pigeons submerge their whole beak, as it has the ability to absorb water while they drink. During the winter season, Santhosh recommends offering lukewarm water to be kept in the bird’s bowl, so that no disease will spread to or from them through the water.

Katta Mooku pigeons are quite prone to diseases. If they are kept in cages, then they should be kept in separate cages. Santhosh Kumar said that it is important to make sure these pigeons are not kept together because they will be more vulnerable to catching a disease. There is a possibility of the spread of diseases through their white and green excreta.

In the evening, these native birds should be given fresh water and the bowl should be cleaned and changed. These birds should be fed with rye and corn. Before sunrise, the water should be changed again and the birds should be fed.