‘Birth-Joy’ Amidst ‘Biparjoy’: 709 Babies Born During Cyclone Under Gujarat Govt's 'Zero Casualty' Program

Amidst the scare of Cyclone Biparjoy, a heart-touching scene unfolded in Gujarat as the state government worked diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of pregnant women. Despite the strong winds and heavy rains, a total of 709 pregnant women were successfully rescued and transported to hospitals. Remarkably, two babies were delivered inside the state government’s ‘108’ ambulances.

The commitment to achieve ‘Zero Casualty’ by CM Bhupendra Patel proved to be a lifeline for the people residing in coastal districts, particularly pregnant women.

The health administration, along with other government departments, had meticulously prepared and deployed a number of ‘108’ ambulances to deal with the cyclone’s impact. As a result, 1152 out of 1171 pregnant women in the cyclone-affected districts were safely relocated to secure areas.

Two pregnant women successfully gave birth inside ‘108’ ambulances amidst the cyclonic storm, strong winds, and heavy rainfall in the Amreli district. The woman went into labor before they could leave the Bhaydar village but they both received timely assistance and successfully delivered their babies and were later transferred to a hospital for further care.

It is worth noting that the Gujarat government had prepared a comprehensive list of pregnant women residing in the cyclone-affected districts well in advance. Before the cyclone’s arrival, these women were safely transported to hospitals or secure locations using ambulances.

Out of the 1,152 pregnant women relocated, 552 were from Kutch, 176 from Rajkot, 135 from Devbhoomi Dwarka, 94 from Gir Somnath, 62 from Jamnagar, 58 from Junagadh, 33 from Porbandar, and 26 from Rajkot Municipal Corporation area. In addition, there were 8 women from the Junagadh Municipal Corporation area, 4 from Morbi, and 4 from the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation area.