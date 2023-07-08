Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
BJP Appoints 10 New National Executive Members

A party statement said the new national executive members are Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Prakash, Satish Punia, and Sanjay Jaiswal, former BJP presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Bihar, respectively

July 08, 2023

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are slated to go for assembly polls later this year. (File photo/PTI)

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday nominated 10 party leaders, including many former state unit chiefs, to the organisation's national executive. A party statement said the new national executive members are Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Prakash, Satish Punia, and Sanjay Jaiswal, former BJP presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Bihar, respectively.

    • Suresh Kashyap, Vishnudeo Sai, and Ashwani Sharma, who headed the party in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab, respectively, before being replaced by the incumbents, are among the other appointees. Chhattisgarh BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik, former Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju and Rajasthan leader Kirodi Lal Meena are other members, the party statement said.

    Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are slated to go for assembly polls later this year.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

