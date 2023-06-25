BJP Chief Nadda to Address Public Rally in Telangana on June 25

BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled to address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday to highlight the work and achievements of the NDA government at the Centre.

Nadda would also point out the ‘failures’ of the BRS government in the meeting, named ‘Nava Sankalpa Sabha’, according to a BJP release. Before attending the meeting in Nagarkurnool, about 140 km from Hyderabad, Nadda would meet noted political analyst K Nageshwar and Padma Shri recipient Ananda Shankar in Hyderabad as part of BJP’s ‘sampark se samarthan’ campaign, it said.