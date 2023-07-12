Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » Bharatpur: Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina, Accused Of Killing BJP Leader, Shot In Police Custody

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 14:36 IST

New Delhi, India

The gangster was shot while police was taking him to Bharatpur court from jail. (Photo: News18)
Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina, who was accused Of killing BJP Leader Kripal Singh, has been shot in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur while he was in police custody.

The cops were taking Jaghina to Bharatpur court from jail when the incident took place. The miscreants threw chilli powder at the cops and took advantage of the situation by firing at Jaghina near Amoli Toll Plaza.

The hospital, where his body has been taken, has turned into a fortress with over 100 cops being deployed.

On September 4 last year, gangster Kuldeep Jaghina killed BJP leader Kripal Singh with the help of four others. Singh was shot around 11 pm when he was returning home in his car. At around 10.45 pm, his car was surrounded by more than a dozen bike-borne miscreants near Jaghina Gate.

Soon after, the attackers fired on him, killing him instantly.

Days later, police arrested gangster Kuldeep Jaghina and his accomplices from Kolhapur in Maharashtra in the Kripal Singh murder case.

    • Singh, a close aide of BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli, sustained seven bullet injuries in the attack.

    According to police, Singh was taken to state-run RBM Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Koli visited the hospital to inquire about Singh’s health.

    first published: July 12, 2023, 14:00 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 14:36 IST
