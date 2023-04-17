BJP Leader Neeraja Reddy Dies in Road Crash in Telangana's Beechupally

Former MLA and BJP in-charge of Kurnool’s Aluru, Neeraja Reddy, died in a road accident on Sunday while coming back from Hyderabad to Kurnool. Her car overturned after a tire burst at Beechupally in Telangana.

According to Kodandapuram police, 52-year-old Neeraja was travelling to Telangana when the tire of her car burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. Though the BJP leader was immediately rushed to the hospital, she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver is reportedly out of danger.

Neeraja Reddy, former MLA of Alur constituency got elected on the Congress ticket in 2009, but later joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in 2019.

Later, she switched sides to join the saffron camp. Her husband Patil Sheshi Reddy, former MLA of Pathikonda, was murdered during faction violence in 1996.

