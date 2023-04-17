Trends :Atiq AhmedHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Wife
Home » India » BJP Leader Neeraja Reddy Dies in Road Crash in Telangana's Beechupally

BJP Leader Neeraja Reddy Dies in Road Crash in Telangana's Beechupally

Neeraja Reddy died in a road accident on Sunday while coming back from Hyderabad to Kurnool.

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 10:49 IST

Kurnool, India

BJP leader Neeraja Reddy. (News18)
Former MLA and BJP in-charge of Kurnool’s Aluru, Neeraja Reddy, died in a road accident on Sunday while coming back from Hyderabad to Kurnool. Her car overturned after a tire burst at Beechupally in Telangana.

According to Kodandapuram police, 52-year-old Neeraja was travelling to Telangana when the tire of her car burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. Though the BJP leader was immediately rushed to the hospital, she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver is reportedly out of danger.

Neeraja Reddy, former MLA of Alur constituency got elected on the Congress ticket in 2009, but later joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in 2019.

Later, she switched sides to join the saffron camp. Her husband Patil Sheshi Reddy, former MLA of Pathikonda, was murdered during faction violence in 1996.

first published: April 17, 2023, 10:27 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 10:49 IST
