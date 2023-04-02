BJP leader Raju Jha Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in West Bengal’s Bardhaman

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raju Jha was reportedly shot dead in West Bengal’s Shaktigarh in Purba Burdwan district on Saturday night, officials said.

According to IANS, the incident happened near a popular sweetmeat outlet at Saktigarh in East Burdwan when unidentified assailants opened fire on National Highway-19. Another person was injured in the attack.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when around 4-5 people were standing in a shop near the sweetmeat outlet at around 8 p.m., when a blue-coloured four-wheeler arrived there. Bullets were then reportedly fired by the occupants of the vehicle.

The incident took place when Raju Jha was en route to Kolkata. He was a Durgapur-based businessman and coal trader. According to the police, Jha was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The injured persons were treated at a hospital

According to ANI, the accused fled the scene following the incident. During the Left Front rule, Jha was accused of operating an illegal coal business in Silpanchal. Under the Trinamool government, various cases were also registered against him.

Further investigation is underway, according to the police.

(With ANI & IANS Inputs)

